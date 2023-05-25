Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

