Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,123,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.