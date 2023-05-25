Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triple Frond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 579,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 110,360 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 159,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 111,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

