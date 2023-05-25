Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

