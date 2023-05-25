Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 277.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

