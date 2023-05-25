Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

