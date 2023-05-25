Amit Yoran Sells 6,489 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 31st, Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08.

On Monday, February 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $246,864.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Amit Yoran sold 11,843 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $509,012.14.

Shares of TENB opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

