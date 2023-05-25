Andrew Abercrombie Buys 591,311 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 591,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$262,542.08 ($175,028.06).

Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 217,751 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$90,802.17 ($60,534.78).

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 58,599 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,826.89 ($19,884.59).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrew Abercrombie acquired 253,201 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,372.91 ($85,581.94).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Andrew Abercrombie bought 175,092 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,320.36 ($57,546.90).

On Tuesday, February 28th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 81,364 shares of Humm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,170.18 ($27,446.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 65.86 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.

