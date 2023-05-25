Andrew Wilson Sells 2,899 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

