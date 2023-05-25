AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 321,147 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.4 %

AU stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AngloGold Ashanti

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

