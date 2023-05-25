ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $76,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $2,131,797. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.0 %

ANSS opened at $298.75 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

