Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Antero Resources by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

