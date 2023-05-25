Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

