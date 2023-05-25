ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $75,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 602,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $12,302,000.

NYSE:ATI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

