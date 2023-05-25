BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $81,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

