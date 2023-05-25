Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
