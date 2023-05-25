Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $246,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 278.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.