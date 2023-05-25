Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

TQQQ opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

