Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair Company Profile

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

