Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 1,768,899 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

LBRT stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

