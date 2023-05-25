Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $42,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

