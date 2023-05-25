Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $46,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

