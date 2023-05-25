Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $571.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
