Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $571.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.