BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.60, but opened at $65.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1,189,704 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

