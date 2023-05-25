BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.60, but opened at $65.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 1,189,704 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.
Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club
In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
