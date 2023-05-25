Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 3,984 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,400.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blasio Riccardo Di also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $81,987.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

