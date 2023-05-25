Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

