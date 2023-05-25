Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $32.00. Braze shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 156,517 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Braze Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

