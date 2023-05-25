Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

