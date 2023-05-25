Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 444 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE QSR opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

