Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 125,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.