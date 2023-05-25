Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.