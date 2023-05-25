Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,650 shares of company stock worth $6,098,137 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

SCI opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

