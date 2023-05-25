Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 86 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $224.24 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $223.91 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

