Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,233. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1 %

BWA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

