Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
