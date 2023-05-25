Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.