Catherine C. Powell Sells 2,409 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

