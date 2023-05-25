Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $331.24 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

