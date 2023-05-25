Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.12. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 154,970 shares changing hands.
Chindata Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.54.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.