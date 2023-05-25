Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.12. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 154,970 shares changing hands.

Chindata Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chindata Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,636,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 10,256,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,871 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 1,946.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

