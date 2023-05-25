Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $120.13. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $570,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

