Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of Chuy’s worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHUY. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,205 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 1.1 %

CHUY stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.