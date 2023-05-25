Citigroup Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $63.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.93.

PTCT opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

