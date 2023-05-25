Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,404 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

