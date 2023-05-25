Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,392 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $12.37 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

