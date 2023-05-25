Citigroup Inc. Buys 32,790 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 776,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 578,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 452,783 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 506,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 419,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 722.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 435,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 382,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,999,000.

EELV stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $817.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

