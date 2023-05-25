Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

