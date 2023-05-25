Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,206 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

NYSE STAG opened at $33.71 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

