Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

