Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

