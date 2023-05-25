Citigroup Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

