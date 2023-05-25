Citigroup Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

